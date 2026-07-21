Tokayev extends National Day greetings to Belgian King Philippe

In his message, Tokayev noted that the holiday represents a symbol of the unity of the Belgian people.

The Kazakhstani leader emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening friendly relations with the Kingdom of Belgium.

Tokayev also highlighted that his recent visit to Brussels gave additional momentum to the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The president wished King Philippe success in all his noble endeavors, and expressed his wishes for prosperity and well-being to the people of Belgium.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Spain on the World Cup triumph.