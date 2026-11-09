Kazakh President congratulates Cambodian PM on National Day

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that this significant date symbolizes the rich historical and cultural heritage, national unity, and solidarity of the Cambodian people.

He also noted the steady development of bilateral cooperation.

“We attach great importance to the practical implementation of the outcomes of your recent visit to Kazakhstan. I am confident that the agreements reached will give fresh impetus to further strengthening the friendly ties between our countries,” the telegram reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Hun Manet success in his important duties of state, and the people of Cambodia well-being and prosperity.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported on October 17, the Cambodian Prime Minister made an official visit to Kazakhstan.