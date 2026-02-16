Kazakh President honors UAE SWAT Challenge-2026 winners
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kazakhstan’s elite special forces at the Akorda Residence on Monday, celebrating their victory at the UAE SWAT Challenge-2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the winners, emphasizing that they demonstrated the indomitable spirit of Kazakh warriors to the world and significantly bolstered Kazakhstan's prestige on the international stage.
"Defending the honor of the country, you have achieved a brilliant victory in this prestigious tournament. Owing to this, our sky-blue flag soared proudly, and the glory of our Motherland has reached new heights. We are truly proud of you! The tournament in Dubai, which brought together over 100 elite units from 48 countries, is a global event. It is no exaggeration to say these were the most challenging tests: for five days, teams had to overcome extreme obstacles at the edge of human endurance. Our fighters displayed exceptional will, flawlessly accomplished combat missions, and confirmed the highest level of professionalism. Every state sends its strongest warriors to such competitions. Under such difficult conditions, you met the expectations of your compatriots and proved that you are the best of the best.
This success is no accident. Every achievement is the fruit of iron discipline and relentless labor. Each victory is a vivid testament to meticulous tactical preparation and well-honed skills. As you know, our fighters won two silver medals at last year's tournament. This year, the national team, upon which great hopes were placed, honorably continued this winning path. The 'Kazakhstan C' team became the absolute champion. This historic achievement will remain forever in the annals of the tournament. Years will go by, but your children and all compatriots who witnessed this triumph will recollect these glorious days with pride. The 'Kazakhstan A' team took a highly respectable second place. It is another magnificent result that inspired us all," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Head of State particularly noted the achievements of the "Tomiris" women's national team.
"Our magnificent female officers demonstrated exquisite skill and the will to win, claiming the top spot in the women’s category. It is gratifying that all five units defending Kazakhstan's honor ranked among the top 20 teams. This is the very essence of true constructive patriotism. The entire world saw firsthand the strength of our sons and daughters. Thanks to your flawless tactical training, exceptional energy, and coordinated teamwork, the global community is once again convinced that we are a brave, resilient, and strong-willed nation. I express my sincere gratitude to you, your coaches, and your military leadership," the President said.
The Kazakh President pointed out that special forces personnel and military servicemen must always and everywhere set an example of strict discipline, military professionalism, and readiness for decisive action to protect the interests of the state.
"The present-day complicated and unstable geopolitical situation requires the development of new approaches to ensuring state security, including the military-technical equipment of our Army. Therefore, the state prioritizes the comprehensive modernization and full-scale technological re-equipment of the military and security sector. Your success in these competitions is the result of the systemic development of Kazakhstan's law enforcement agencies and the high moral and physical training of our servicemen. I am confident that your selfless service to our Motherland and your loyalty to the oath will contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan's defense capabilities," President Tokayev said.
The Head of State emphasized that the country stands on the threshold of historic changes, reminding those present that on March 15, citizens will decide the future of the new Constitution in a nationwide referendum.
"This will be a critical decision directly influencing the fate of the country. The draft of the Basic Law enshrines inviolable spiritual and legal values that strengthen our sovereignty and statehood. The territorial integrity of the Republic of Kazakhstan, sovereignty, independence, alongside the human, their life, rights, and freedoms, are proclaimed as the highest values. The notion of responsible and constructive patriotism has been affirmed. The idea of a 'Just Kazakhstan' and the principle of 'Law and Order' have found their rightful place in the new draft Constitution. Implementing this in practice is our shared civic duty. The new Basic Law must pave the way to the long-term prosperity of the country. Security agencies and special units must be the pillars of independence and the unity of the people. We have a common goal — to pass on a Strong and Leading state to our descendants. Through our united efforts, we will undoubtedly fulfill this historic mission. Service to the Motherland is the highest honor. This path is chosen only by true patriots and responsible citizens. I am confident that you will continue to stand flawlessly on guard of national interests," the President concluded.
By the Head of State's decree, a group of officers and servicemen returning victorious from the UAE SWAT Challenge-2026 international competition was awarded the Order of 'Aibyn' (Valor), II Degree, named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, the 'Jauyngerlık Erlıgı üşın' (For Military Valor) Medal, and the Letter of Commendation from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, President Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s SWAT Teams on the UAE Challenge Victory. It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan’s special operations units delivered a strong performance on the very first day of the tournament.