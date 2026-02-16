Kazakh President honors UAE SWAT Challenge-2026 winners

"Defending the honor of the country, you have achieved a brilliant victory in this prestigious tournament. Owing to this, our sky-blue flag soared proudly, and the glory of our Motherland has reached new heights. We are truly proud of you! The tournament in Dubai, which brought together over 100 elite units from 48 countries, is a global event. It is no exaggeration to say these were the most challenging tests: for five days, teams had to overcome extreme obstacles at the edge of human endurance. Our fighters displayed exceptional will, flawlessly accomplished combat missions, and confirmed the highest level of professionalism. Every state sends its strongest warriors to such competitions. Under such difficult conditions, you met the expectations of your compatriots and proved that you are the best of the best.

This success is no accident. Every achievement is the fruit of iron discipline and relentless labor. Each victory is a vivid testament to meticulous tactical preparation and well-honed skills. As you know, our fighters won two silver medals at last year's tournament. This year, the national team, upon which great hopes were placed, honorably continued this winning path. The 'Kazakhstan C' team became the absolute champion. This historic achievement will remain forever in the annals of the tournament. Years will go by, but your children and all compatriots who witnessed this triumph will recollect these glorious days with pride. The 'Kazakhstan A' team took a highly respectable second place. It is another magnificent result that inspired us all," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.