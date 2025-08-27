Head of State, King of Jordan hold talks in narrow format in Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan for accepting the invitation to visit Astana and warmly recalled his visit to Amman in early 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan, saying that it develops successfully.
“I am confident that today we will have a wonderful opportunity to exchange opinions. The Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation develops quite successfully. Nevertheless, there is a number of interesting topics to discuss,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein thanked the Kazakh President for a warm welcome. He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening the bilateral relations and confirmed his readiness to maintain mutually beneficial trade-economic cooperation.
According to him, this visit became a continuation of the Kazakh President’s successful visit to Jordan several months ago.
"I am confident that my visit today will open a new chapter in strengthening the relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan,” King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein said.
Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan in the Akorda Palace.