Head of State, King of Jordan hold talks in narrow format in Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan, saying that it develops successfully.

“I am confident that today we will have a wonderful opportunity to exchange opinions. The Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation develops quite successfully. Nevertheless, there is a number of interesting topics to discuss,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein thanked the Kazakh President for a warm welcome. He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening the bilateral relations and confirmed his readiness to maintain mutually beneficial trade-economic cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to him, this visit became a continuation of the Kazakh President’s successful visit to Jordan several months ago.

"I am confident that my visit today will open a new chapter in strengthening the relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan,” King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein said.

