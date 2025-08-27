King of Jordan arrives at Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up to welcome the high-profile guest in the Ceremonial Hall.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein walked along the carpet towards to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, and then left for a narrow-format meeting.

The visit is aimed at strengthening comprehensive partnership and expanding the political dialogue.

Trade-economic interaction, investments, energy, agriculture, food security, pharmaceuticals, IT and digitalization, transport logistics, tourism, as well as humanitarian and education issues will be on agenda of the talks.

The sides will also discuss the international and regional security issues, including Middle East situation, as well as coordination of efforts within international organizations.

The Kazakh-Jordanian Business Forum with the participation of hte two countries' leaders will become a key event during the visit. Some 300 entrepreneurs and investors are expected to attend it.

