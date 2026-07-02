Kazakh President and Cameco CEO discuss nuclear industry cooperation
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday met with Cameco Corporation CEO Tim Gitzel on the sidelines of the 38th plenary meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State praised the results of the 30-year strategic partnership between Cameco and Kazatomprom in the uranium industry.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized, Kazakhstan is consistently pursuing a course of industrial modernization and the development of high-value-added production.
According to him, one of the priority areas is establishing a full nuclear fuel cycle domestically.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for nuclear industry cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.
Earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Khush Choksy, the US Chamber of Commerce's Senior Vice President for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Central Asia.
The Head of State also held a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Furthermore, President Tokayev and Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), discussed the 2027-2032 Partnership Strategy