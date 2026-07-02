Kazakh President and Cameco CEO discuss nuclear industry cooperation

The Head of State praised the results of the 30-year strategic partnership between Cameco and Kazatomprom in the uranium industry.

Photo source: Akorda

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized, Kazakhstan is consistently pursuing a course of industrial modernization and the development of high-value-added production.

According to him, one of the priority areas is establishing a full nuclear fuel cycle domestically.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for nuclear industry cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.

Earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Khush Choksy, the US Chamber of Commerce's Senior Vice President for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Central Asia.

The Head of State also held a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Furthermore, President Tokayev and Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), discussed the 2027-2032 Partnership Strategy