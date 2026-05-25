Kazakh police officers triumph at Cyber Games in Morocco

The event brought together representatives from 58 countries, formed into 16 international teams.

The tournament focused on combating cybercrime, digital forensics, cyber incident response, and cybersecurity.

After a fiercely contested intellectual battle, a team comprising three representatives of the Kazakh Interior Ministry's Cybercrime Combat Department secured a decisive victory by a significant margin.

The participants demonstrated a high level of professional training, analytical skills, and practical expertise in detecting and countering cyber threats.

Kazakh specialists' victory proved the effectiveness of the country's law enforcement agencies in digital security and enhanced Kazakhstan's international reputation in combating cybercrime.

Photo source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

"This achievement by our officers is not just a competition victory, but recognition of the high level of the national cybersecurity school and the professionalism of Kazakh specialists on the world stage," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

As Qazinform previously reported, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure and start-up cooperation were among the areas highlighted by BRICS foreign ministers as they outlined ways to support innovation-led growth.