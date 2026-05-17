AI, cybercrime and submarine cables: BRICS unveils digital agenda

The priorities were included in the Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document adopted after the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in New Delhi on May 14-15 under India’s 2026 chairmanship.

The ministers said artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities for economic growth and sustainable development. At the same time, they noted the need for international cooperation make AI resources more accessible and to ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, inclusive and reliable.

The document also referred to the role of AI in science, innovation, economic development and social good. The ministers said cooperation in these areas is important for building a fairer and more inclusive technological future, particularly for countries of the Global South.

BRICS ministers congratulated India on hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 and also noted the World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance held in Shanghai. They reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the BRICS Leaders’ Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence.

Digital connectivity was another focus of the document. The ministers backed efforts to build strong digital public infrastructure, expand ICT cooperation and support a secure, stable, open, accessible and peaceful digital environment while taking into account national sovereignty and security.

The statement also called for stronger cooperation against cybercrime and the misuse of digital technologies, including malicious software, data security threats, misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and deepfakes. The ministers encouraged countries to consider signing and ratifying the UN Convention against Cybercrime in line with their domestic procedures.

The ministers also pointed to the importance of innovation ecosystems, youth entrepreneurship and support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The document says BRICS cooperation should help start-ups and SMEs gain better access to finance, markets, skills and technology.

The statement welcomed the launch of the BRICS Startup Knowledge Hub under the BRICS Startup Forum and noted the importance of the Partnership on the New Industrial Revolution. It also encouraged cooperation in Industry 4.0 and closer engagement among start-ups and small businesses across BRICS countries.

The ministers further welcomed progress on discussions around a possible high-speed communication network using submarine cables between BRICS countries. The document says the BRICS Submarine Cable Task Force has been established to continue work on digital infrastructure connectivity and capacity-building.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BRICS foreign ministers had called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, unhindered humanitarian access, and support for Palestinian statehood.