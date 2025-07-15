Kazakh PM questions Abai region’s low performance indicators

He addressed the question of the causes of this situation to the akim of the region, Berik Uali. After Uali took the floor at the Government meeting, delivering his report, Prime Minister Bektenov instructed the ministries to provide the necessary support to the region.

He urged the members of the Government to support the Abai region. “It is a newly formed region. The amount of funds allocated from the republican budget is insufficient. All of this needs to be taken into account, funding must be increased and support must be provided,” insisted Bektenov.

Earlier at the Government meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin has reported that Kazakhstan’s economic growth has reached 6.2%. He also noted that inflation may drop to 10% by yearend.