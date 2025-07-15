Kazakhstan’s economic growth hits 6.2%

According to Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, growth in real sector made 8% and production of services increased by 5.2%.

In his words, transport and construction sectors are the main drivers of economic rise. Processing sector shows a 5.5% and agricultural sector demonstrates a 3.7% rise, he said.

Fixed capital investments increased by 19.3%. The biggest rise in investments is observed in education – 3.5fold, financial activity – 86.2%, processing industry – 48.9%, healthcare – 32.8% and in transport – 16.2%.

At the same time, the increase in grain transportations contributed to the development of transport services and trade. Exports increased by 35.2% reaching 11.8 million tons of grain and wheat. The main importers of Kazakh grain are Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Azerbaijan.

“Despite the general decline in foreign trade, Kazakhstan retains positive trade balance at $6 billion,” Serik Zhumangarin said.

