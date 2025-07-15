Inflation to decrease to 10% by yearend – National Economy Minister
By the end of the current year, inflation in Kazakhstan may drop to 10%, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at the traditional Tuesday meeting of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
“By the end of the year, we have clear targets: to maintain economic growth of at least 6%, reduce inflation to 10%, attract approximately $25 billion in direct foreign investment, raise the volume of investment in fixed capital to 26 trillion tenge, and ensure the contribution of small and medium-sized businesses to GDP reaches around 40%,” Minister Zhumangarin told the meeting.
According to him, the Government will continue to roll out consistent measures aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth and improving citizens' well-being.
Earlier, Zhumangarin stated that Kazakhstan's economic growth has reached a rate of 6.2%.