Inflation to decrease to 10% by yearend – National Economy Minister

“By the end of the year, we have clear targets: to maintain economic growth of at least 6%, reduce inflation to 10%, attract approximately $25 billion in direct foreign investment, raise the volume of investment in fixed capital to 26 trillion tenge, and ensure the contribution of small and medium-sized businesses to GDP reaches around 40%,” Minister Zhumangarin told the meeting.

According to him, the Government will continue to roll out consistent measures aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth and improving citizens' well-being.

Earlier, Zhumangarin stated that Kazakhstan's economic growth has reached a rate of 6.2%.