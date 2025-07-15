EN
    Inflation to decrease to 10% by yearend – National Economy Minister

    09:36, 15 July 2025

    By the end of the current year, inflation in Kazakhstan may drop to 10%, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at the traditional Tuesday meeting of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Inflation
    Collage credit: Kazinform/ Freepik

    “By the end of the year, we have clear targets: to maintain economic growth of at least 6%, reduce inflation to 10%, attract approximately $25 billion in direct foreign investment, raise the volume of investment in fixed capital to 26 trillion tenge, and ensure the contribution of small and medium-sized businesses to GDP reaches around 40%,” Minister Zhumangarin told the meeting.

    According to him, the Government will continue to roll out consistent measures aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth and improving citizens' well-being.

    Earlier, Zhumangarin stated that Kazakhstan's economic growth has reached a rate of 6.2%.

