Kazakh PM orders new measures to accelerate metallurgical growth

Bektenov announced the directive during a government meeting reviewing the country’s socio-economic performance in the first half of 2026.

The Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with Tau-Ken Samruk, has been tasked with ensuring the full utilization of non-ferrous metallurgical enterprises, including by supplying imported gold for domestic refining.

In the ferrous metallurgy sector, as part of Qarmet’s modernization program, the company should expand its range of products to include those most in demand in both domestic and international markets, said Bektenov.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector depends on the timely implementation of investment projects.

I instruct the ministry, together with regional administrations, to review all investment projects within one week in order to identify existing challenges and outline specific measures to address them, Bektenov stated.

He also ordered the Ministry of Industry and Construction to submit draft amendments to the government within one month introducing new mechanisms to improve the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s special economic zones.

It is essential to maintain the current pace of construction work and keep housing completion under close supervision. Every project must be continuously monitored, with any emerging issues resolved promptly, the Prime Minister emphasized.

Bektenov paid particular attention to the construction sector, calling for the current pace of building activity to be maintained, continuous monitoring of housing commissioning, and the swift resolution of any problems that arise.

In addition, the Prime Minister recalled President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to begin implementing a large-scale program for the construction of social and infrastructure facilities, with special emphasis on building modern healthcare institutions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to launch 8 non-ferrous metallurgy projects in 2026, creating over 1,500 jobs.