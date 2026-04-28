Kazakhstan to launch 8 non-ferrous metallurgy projects in 2026, creating over 1,500 jobs

According to the QazIndustry project monitoring and analysis directorate, eight projects worth about 80.1 billion tenge are scheduled for launch in 2026, creating more than 1,500 permanent jobs. Production of cathode copper, copper wire rod, copper cable, aluminum powder, and cast unalloyed aluminum rods is planned to be launched.

One project has already been commissioned: cathode copper production in the Karaganda region, which attracted 8 billion tenge in investment and created 512 jobs.

“In addition, six projects are underway for the production of Doré alloy, aluminum billets, and profiles, with launches expected in 2027-2028. These projects will bring in more than 532.1 billion tenge in investment and create over 800 jobs, including about 140 in rural areas,” an official statement reads.

Another 34 projects are under development for the production of gold and silver Doré ingots, nickel matte, unalloyed aluminum, tungsten, lead, and zinc. The investment volume is estimated at 6.9 trillion tenge, with forecasts of 17,100 jobs.

Overall, the total investment in 48 current and upcoming projects amounts to approximately 7.5 trillion tenge, with 19,400 jobs expected to be created - 15,700 of them in rural areas.

The largest non-ferrous metallurgy projects are planned to be implemented in the Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions, as well as in the Abai region.

Earlier, it was reported, that the Government of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution on April 21, 2026, to establish Alatau Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex (ITLC) special economic zone (SEZ).