Tokayev orders large-scale construction of social and infrastructure facilities nationwide

The prime minister reported that in the first half of the year, GDP growth reached 4.1 percent. The contribution of the manufacturing industry to the economy increased by 9.8 percent, the transport sector by 7.1 percent, and construction by 15.2 percent. Growth was also recorded in trade (5.7%), agriculture (4.4%), and communication services (4.3%). Investments in fixed assets amounted to 9.5 trillion tenge, with the inflow of private investment growing by 21.4 percent.

Bektenov announced government efforts to strengthen the structure of the national economy, detailing the rollout of 200 investment projects worth 1.7 trillion tenge this year, a move that will generate 17,000 permanent jobs. The head of the Kazakh Government also spoke about the progress of major highway projects, plans for the construction of a second airport in the city of Astana, and the second phase of Tarlan Astana. In the construction sector, housing commissioning will be brought up to 20 million square meters. In agriculture, production volume reached 15 trillion tenge, and sown areas were increased to 23.8 million hectares. One trillion tenge was allocated to support farmers, with 6.5 tenge of private investment attracted for every tenge from the budget.

The head of state was briefed on the implementation of the comprehensive plan to increase population income and the ongoing measures to reduce the inflation rate. In June, the annual inflation rate stood at 10.3 percent.

Tokayev was also informed on the current results of improving social and migration policies, as well as approaches to further increasing the effectiveness of social support mechanisms by stimulating employment. The cumulative effect of optimizing inefficient social payments will exceed 800 billion tenge per year.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to preparations for the heating season. Based on the results of the previous season, 5 combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) were successfully removed from the critical "red" risk zone, and an additional 3 CHPPs were moved to the "green" zone. This year, the reconstruction covers 9 power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines, with 384 billion tenge allocated for these purposes. Under the Modernization of the Energy and Utility Sectors national project, the repair of 12,000 kilometers of utility networks will be completed by the end of the year.

During the meeting, information was presented on the execution of the president's tasks regarding digitalization and the development of the national AI infrastructure. Bektenov reported on the implementation of the Data Center Valley project. In cooperation with global IT leaders, infrastructure with a capacity of 250 MW is being deployed. The volume of attracted foreign investment exceeds 10 billion dollars.

The head of state heard a report on the modernization of tourism infrastructure. The development of the Almaty mountain cluster will increase the share of the tourism sector in the GDP structure. The Almaty SuperSki project is in an active phase of construction: the creation of 60 kilometers of slopes will expand capacity to 10,000 people per day. The launch of the facility is scheduled for December 2028. Preparations for hosting the Games of the Future 2026 are nearing completion.

The president was informed about measures to implement the New Constitution. Work is underway to bring legislation into line with the Basic Law, strengthen the principles of a Just Kazakhstan and Law and Order, improve social policy, form the legal framework for the development of Alatau as a city of accelerated development, and promote the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) initiative.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to continue systematic work to further ensure the dynamic development of the country. The Government was instructed to begin implementing a large-scale program for the construction of social and infrastructural facilities. This program is designed to ensure a significant improvement in the quality of life for citizens in all regions of the country in the near future. Special emphasis will be placed on the construction of modern healthcare facilities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović on the occasion of Montenegro’s Statehood Day.