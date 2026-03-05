Kazakh PM inspects reconstruction of Kokshetau railway station

Bektenov emphasized that the Head of State places particular importance on the development of the country’s transport system. Kazakhstan is currently undertaking a systematic modernization of railway stations, focusing on modern technologies, safety, and passenger comfort. Efforts are also underway to comprehensively upgrade station complexes, expand their capacity, and improve the quality of passenger services.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Marat Iskaliyev, Managing Director for Construction at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of the Kokshetau railway station modernization. The building was constructed in 1981, and its last major renovation took place more than 20 years ago. Construction work is now 93% complete, with interior finishing and equipment installation currently underway. The project aims not only to use modern materials, replace engineering networks, and upgrade technical systems, but also to preserve the building’s historical appearance. Special attention is being given to installing equipment to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

In total, 16 railway stations in the Akmola Region are undergoing modernization — the highest number among all regions of Kazakhstan. Seven of them are currently being reconstructed, with work already about 90% complete. Another nine stations are set to be fully demolished and rebuilt. Along with Kokshetau, modernization work is also underway at stations in Atbasar, Makinka, Borovoye Resort, Akkol, Yereymentau, Esil, Zhaksy, Zhaltyr, Derzhavinsk, Shortandy and others.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Significant progress in the modernization of railway stations and rail infrastructure has been recorded across Kazakhstan, including in the Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan and Zhambyl regions, as well as in the Zhetysu and Ulytau regions. Reconstruction is also underway at major railway hubs such as the Astana-1 and Almaty-1 stations. By the end of the year, all 124 railway stations in the country are expected to be modernized.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport, together with the regional administration and KTZ, to ensure strict control over construction timelines and quality, taking into account the needs of residents and visitors.

