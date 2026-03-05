Kazakh PM inspects construction site of thermal power plant in Kokshetau

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited Akmola region on a working trip to review the implementation of the president’s directives on enhancing energy security, expanding new power capacities, and developing regional infrastructure.

Particular attention was placed to the implementation of a strategically important project in Kokshetau - the construction of a thermal power plant (CHP). The facility is listed among CHP plants considered especially important by the head of state, along with stations in Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

According to Samruk-Energo Chairman Kairat Maksutov, 227 hectares of area have been allocated for the plant’s construction, while an additional 130 hectares have been designated for an ash and slag storage area.

The plant’s planned electric capacity is estimated at around 240 MW, while the thermal capacity will be at least 520 Gcal/hour. Adapting to urban expansion and regional neets, authorities are also considering increasing the thermal capacity by another 300 Gcal/hour by installing additional hot-water boilers.

At present, the initial stage of construction has already been completed. According to Maksutov, the project will move into the active construction phase starting next month. Delivery of equipment to the site is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Around 2,500 workers will be involved during the construction phase, and about 400 permanent jobs will be created once the plant becomes operational.

The CHP plant will use ‘clean coal’ technology, with a comprehensive flue gas treatment system that includes low-emission burners, catalysts, and electrostatic filters. A unique element of the system will be a desulfurization reactor, where the treatment of flue gases will produce gypsum, which can later be used in the construction industry.

Bektenov stressed that the construction of the Kokshetau CHP plant is critically important for infrastructure development and for ensuring reliable energy and heating supply for residents as the region’s needs continue to grow. In Kokshetau alone, heat demand by 2035 is expected to exceed 840 Gcal/hour. Each year, the city commissions 200,000-240,000 square meters of housing, while new social facilities such as schools, hospitals, and sports centers are also being opened.

The launch of the plant will help meet the growing demand, create a capacity reserve, and ensure the stable operation of the heating system in the long term. As a result of the project, heating will potentially be provided to more than 195,000 residents of Kokshetau, including people living in Stantsionny settlement, while about 600 residential buildings will be supplied with hot water.

The construction of the CHP plant is expected to give a strong boost to the city’s development and the establishment of new enterprises. According to Samruk-Energo, the project is scheduled to be completed in March 2029.

According to the Energy Ministry, the total number of CHP plants in emergency condition across the country has significantly decreased in recent years. Previously, out of 37 operating CHP plants, 19 were in the ‘red zone,’ 11 in the ‘yellow zone,’ and 7 in the ‘green zone.’ After last year’s heating season, improvements were reported, as nine plants moved from the ‘red zone’ to the ‘yellow zone,’ while three moved from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘green zone.’ As a result, 17 CHP plants are now in the yellow zone and 10 in the green zone.

Following the visit, Prime Minister Bektenov instructed ministries, local authorities, and responsible organizations to promptly resolve emerging issues and complete all necessary work on schedule without delays.

