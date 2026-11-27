Major General Anita Asmah, Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), presented the awards to the Kazakh troops.

The medals recognize the soldiers' professionalism and dedicated service, also honoring the contingent's role in maintaining regional peace and security, the ministry said.

Earlier, we reported that from June to September, Kazakh peacekeepers conducted 470 operations in the Golan Heights. The Kazakh contingent's explosive ordnance disposal team detected and destroyed 350 explosive items and 1,800 rounds of small arms ammunition.