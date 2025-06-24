EN
    Kazakh Parliament to convene June 27 in Astana

    15:14, 24 June 2025

    Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree on the joint sitting of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Lower Chamber’s press service.

    Majilis
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    In accordance with subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of Kazakhstan’s Constitution, the joint sitting of the Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament will convene on June 27 at 10:00 am. in Astana, the decree reads.

    To note, the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament on Wednesday passed the amnesty law in the second reading on the occasion of 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

    Majilis Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
