Kazakh para chess player takes bronze at World Team Championship

The Kazakhstan team was represented by Murad Tokhtakhunov, Yerlan Nuraliyev, Zhanybek Toktybay, Bakytzhan Nurak, and Rinat Satybaldiyev.

Although Kazakhstan won no team medal at the tournament, Yerlan Nuraliyev earned an individual award.

According to Zinyatkyz Nusipbayeva, senior chess coach at the Sports Training Center for Persons with Disabilities, Nuraliyev finished among the top three. After nine rounds, the Kazakh chess player scored five points, which placed him third among all male competitors.

The individual gold at the competition went to Bulgarian chess player Kosta Angelov, while silver was claimed by Ukraine's Oleg Tuka. Over 100 athletes from 21 countries took part in the competition.

As reported earlier, Kazakh para athletes won 11 medals at the World Grand Prix.