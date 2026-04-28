Kazakh para athletes win 11 medals at World Grand Prix

In the F53 discus throw, Makhamet Serikkaliyev took gold, while Sanat Yesmagambet won bronze.

Meirzhan Makshat claimed silver in the T46 long jump.

In the 200-meter race, Meirzhan Makkshat (T46) and Aman Yestibayev (T36) won bronze medals.

In the javelin throw, Mukan Aitmyrzayev (F55) and Makhambet Serikkaliyev (F53) each took bronze.

In the shot put, Dastan Mukashbekov (F36), Ravil Mansurbayev (F46), and Mukan Aitmyrzayev (F55) won silver, while Diana Shaposhnikova (F40) claimed bronze.

The Grand Prix took place from April 23 to 25, bringing together more than 750 athletes with physical, visual, and intellectual disabilities from 57 countries.

Previously, Qazinform reported that a Kazakhstani athlete set Asia's new para powerlifting record