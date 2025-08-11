EN
    Kazakh Mukatayev pockets gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships

    17:05, 11 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Temirlan Mukatayev claimed a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

    Mukatayev (90 kg) faced Uzbekistan’s Shakhzod Polvonov in the final. The bout ended in a split decision, with Mukatayev taking the victory 3:2.

    Team Kazakhstan now boasts three gold medals. Earlier, Nurislam Kaldybayev (60 kg) and Sanzhar-Ali Begaliyev (80 kg) grabbed gold medals. Kazakhstan’s Ilya Kalinin (65 kg) and Nurbek Mursal (70 kg) clinched silver medals in their respective weight categories.

    As reported earlier, Bakyt Seidish has won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships.

    Nariman Mergalym
