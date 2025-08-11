Bakyt Seidish wins gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships
12:38, 11 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s women’s boxing team clinched another gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the decisive match, Bakyt Seidish (70 kg) defeated Oysha Toirova of Uzbekistan.
Unfortunately, Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg) lost her final ahead of schedule to China’s Ziyi Bao. Assel Toktassyn (+80 kg) settled for silver after being defeated by Indian Ritika Singh.
