Bakyt Seidish wins gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships

In the decisive match, Bakyt Seidish (70 kg) defeated Oysha Toirova of Uzbekistan.

Unfortunately, Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg) lost her final ahead of schedule to China’s Ziyi Bao. Assel Toktassyn (+80 kg) settled for silver after being defeated by Indian Ritika Singh.

As reported earlier, Kazakh boxer Gulnaz Buribayeva has claimed a gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships in Thailand.