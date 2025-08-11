EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Bakyt Seidish wins gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships

    12:38, 11 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s women’s boxing team clinched another gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Bakyt Seidish wins gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships
    Photo credit: the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

    In the decisive match, Bakyt Seidish (70 kg) defeated Oysha Toirova of Uzbekistan.

    Unfortunately, Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg) lost her final ahead of schedule to China’s Ziyi Bao. Assel Toktassyn (+80 kg) settled for silver after being defeated by Indian Ritika Singh.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh boxer Gulnaz Buribayeva has claimed a gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships in Thailand.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All