Nurislam Kaldybayev claims gold at Asian Championships in Thailand

Representing Team Kazakhstan, Nurislam Kaldybayev was the first to step into the ring in the 60 kg division.

In the title bout, Kaldybayev faced Uzbekistan’s Shokhrukh Abdumalikov. The Kazakh boxer secured victory by split decision (3:2), earning the gold medal.

As reported earlier, Bakyt Seidish has won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships.