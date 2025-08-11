EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Nurislam Kaldybayev claims gold at Asian Championships in Thailand

    14:33, 11 August 2025

    The men’s finals of the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Nurislam Kaldybayev claims gold at Asian Championships in Thailand
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Representing Team Kazakhstan, Nurislam Kaldybayev was the first to step into the ring in the 60 kg division.

    In the title bout, Kaldybayev faced Uzbekistan’s Shokhrukh Abdumalikov. The Kazakh boxer secured victory by split decision (3:2), earning the gold medal.

    As reported earlier, Bakyt Seidish has won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships.

    Boxing Sport Thailand Events Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All