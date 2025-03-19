Kazakh moguls skier Kolmakov successfully qualifies for World Championships in Switzerland

Four athletes from Kazakhstan took part in the qualification round, but only Pavel Kolmakov made it through, securing the 16th place.

Anton Bondarev came in 25th, Maxim Yemelyanov – 27th, and Fyodor Bugakov – 30th.

It's important to note that only the top 20 mogul skiers from the first round propel to the main competition.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan’s mogul skiers Yuliya Galysheva and Anastassiya Gorodko have successfully qualified to compete at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships.