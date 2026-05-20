Kazakh MFA issues travel advisory amid Ebola outbreak in Africa

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Yerlan Zhytybayev told a briefing that the ministry is ready to provide citizens with additional information about the current sanitary and epidemiological situation abroad.

"In light of a statement published by the Ministry of Healthcare, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens of Kazakhstan planning international travel take into account the current sanitary and epidemiological situation related to the Ebola outbreak in several African countries," he said.

Yerlan Zhytybayev also urged Kazakhstanis to review the epidemiological situation in their destination countries in advance, observe personal safety measures during travel, and seek medical assistance locally if necessary.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakh health officials are urging citizens to be cautious over the Ebola outbreak.

As previously written, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a "public health emergency ​of international concern."