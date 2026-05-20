Kazakh health officials urge citizens to be cautious over Ebola outbreak

The ministry said it recommends to verify the local health situation in the country of arrival in advance.

It said staying vigilant about physical well-being is vital after return. Should any symptoms arise, contact a healthcare provider immediately and disclose your recent travel itinerary, the ministry added, while strongly discouraging self-treatment.

The health ministry released the key precautions to exercise when traveling abroad: those include recommendations to avoid traveling to countries hit by Ebola Bundibugyo virus, wash hands regularly and use hand sanitizers; avoid contact with blood and other biological fluids; drink clean water and do not eat raw or undercooked meat.

Earlier, it was reported the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a "public health emergency ​of international concern."