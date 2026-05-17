WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda global public health emergency

The WHO said the ​outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does ⁠not meet the criteria of a ​pandemic emergency.

The WHO said the event constitutes a public health risk to other States Parties through the international spread of disease and noted that there are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at the present time.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Friday that 65 deaths and 246 suspected cases had been recorded so far in the Congo's remote Ituri province.

In Uganda, authorities have declared a state of high alert due to the spread of the disease.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the WHO warns “candy-flavored” nicotine pouches hook new generation