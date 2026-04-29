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    Kazakh Majilis to proceed to draft law on Qurultay and status of its deputies

    11:11, 29 April 2026

    The Majilis has begun work on the draft Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the status of its deputies,” Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Majilis to proceed to draft law on Qurultay and status of its deputies
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Deputy Snezhanna Imasheva said the draft law was developed in accordance with the new Constitution, adopted at the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.

    The draft law aims to regulate the organization and functioning of the Qurultay, as well as define the legal status of its deputies.

    It contains 12 chapters and 60 articles.

    A joint parliamentary commission on the draft law consists of deputies Kairat Balabyiev, Yermurat Bapi, Marat Bashimov, and Sergey Ponomarev.

    As written before, the Majilis proceeded to work on the draft Constitutional Law “On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

    Parliament (Qurultay) Majilis Referendum Constitutional reform Ulttyq Qurultay Political Reform Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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