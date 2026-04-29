Constitutional Law On President of Kazakhstan submitted to Majilis

According to deputy Snezhanna Imasheva, the draft law was developed in line with the new Constitution, adopted by national referendum on March 15, 2026.

It was introduced under the legislative initiative of the President, accompanied by a special message.

The draft law defines the legal status of the President and Vice President of Kazakhstan.

It includes 8 chapters and 43 articles.

A joint parliamentary commission has been formed, including deputies Zhanarbek Ashimzhanov, Serik Yerubayev, Pavel Kazantsev, and Unzila Shapak.

As written before, the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted at the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.

On March 17, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the new Constitution and issued a decree On measures for the implementation of the new Constitution adopted on March 15, 2026.