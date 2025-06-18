Kazakh Majilis to hold plenary session on June 18

During the meeting, the Government and the Supreme Audit Chamber are set to report on the execution of the republican budget in 2024.

The deputies of the Lower Chamber are supposed to debate legislative amendments on counteraction of the legitimization laundering of proceeds of crime and the financing of terrorism in the second reading.

The document was developed to bring Kazakhstan’s legislation on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing in line with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering.

Besides, the Majilis is expected to discuss the draft ratification of the Loan Agreement (The project on accelerated digitalization for the inclusive economy of Kazakhstan) between Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

According to the draft decree of the Kazakh Government on ratification of the Loan Agreement for the accelerated digitalization project, the IBRD will grant Kazakhstan a loan up to 13 billion Japanese yen (83.6 US dollars).

In addition, the deputies are to approve the composition of the parliamentary commission for monitoring the development of national goals and tasks in the sphere of sustainable development of Kazakhstan.

