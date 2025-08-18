Kazakh Majilis Speaker Koshanov, Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva meet in Astana

According to the press service of the Majilis, the sides discussed steps towards enhancing interparliamentary interaction as well as exchanged views on the ongoing issues of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Koshanov offered greetings to the people of Uzbekistan on the upcoming Independence Day and wished the fraternal nation – peace and wellbeing.

The agenda of our bilateral relations is becoming more substantive. Our cooperation develops dynamically in a spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. And, that is, obviously, the result of great efforts made by our presidents, he said.

The Kazakh Majilis Speaker stressed that the strategic cooperation is also actively developing at the parliamentary level. “Interparliamentary ties are a key mechanism for the realization of the agreements reached by the heads of state”.

On her part, Tanzila Norbaeva expressed her gratitude to the Kazakhstani side for a warm welcome and expressed confidence in further strengthening of interparliamentary ties.

Earlier, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds a meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva.