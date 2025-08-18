EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva

    18:19, 18 August 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Uzbek Senate Tanzila Norbaeva, discussing the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance with a focus on promotion of interparliamentary ties, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Greeting Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva, the Kazakh leader said: “This visit to Astana is a clear example of special nature of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic relations”.

    President Tokayev commended the contribution of Tanzila Norbaeva to strengthening the ties of friendship, kind-neighborliness between the two Central Asia nations.

    We attach utmost importance to developing cooperation with fraternal Uzbekistan and believe that it is a key factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. The better, closer and more productive relations between our nations, the more peaceful the situation in the region will be, said Tokayev.

    In turn, Tanzila Norbaeva, expressed her gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and extended greetings from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As was said, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the closest, most reliable partners, she said.

    The interlocutors also discussed the continuous development of interparliamentary diplomacy as well as trade-economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was placed to issues of boosting cultural and humanitarian ties.

    Taking the opportunity, Kazakh leader Tokayev conveyed his warm wishes to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    Earlier today, the Head of State received governor of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, who reported on the development of the region for the first half of the year and plans for the period ahead. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Parliament Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All