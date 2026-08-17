Kazakh literature reaches 125 countries

Kazakh literature is strengthening its positions and expanding its presence in the international cultural arena.

Works of Kazakh authors are translated into dozens of languages and published abroad and are present at the world’s leading libraries and universities.

Anthologies of modern Kazakh poetry and prose were issued in all six UN official languages, including English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, and French.

120,000 copies were distributed to over 23,000 libraries, universities, and research centers in more than 90 countries.

Ak boz ui by Smagul Yelubay was translated into Spanish, Daraboz Kabdesh Zhumadilov, Ushakn uya by Baurzhan Momyshuly, Makhabbat, kyzyk mol zhyldary by Azilkhan Nurshaikhov were translated into English.

Kargyn by Dulat Isabekov was translated into French, Kokserek by Mukhtar Auezov and Aikas by Ilyas Yesenberlin into Chinese.

Menyn atym Kozha by Berdibek Sokpakbaev was also translated into French, it was previously published in English, German, Russian, and Uzbek.

The Path of Abai by Mukhtar Auezov, Words of Wisdom by Abai Kunanbayuly and the Nomads trilogy by Ilyas Yesenberlin stir great interest among foreign readers.

According to the Culture and Information Ministry, Kazakhstan participates annually in Frankfurter Buchmesse, Bologna Children’s Book Fair, Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Beijing International Book Fair and The London Book Fair.

Last year, Kazakhstan presented 137 new titles in Frankfurt, 24 in Bologna, and 27 in Abu Dhabi.

To note, an adapted edition of Abai’s Words of Wisdom by Gulmira Amandyqova was recognized as “Book of the Year” in Kazakhstan and published in 12 languages. It was presented at UNESCO and major fairs in Frankfurt, New Delhi and Guangzhou.

National libraries and digital platforms attract readers from 125 countries. Kazakh literature, history of Kazakhstan, Turkic world research, and rare manuscripts attract the most interest among foreign readers.

Centers of Kazakh literature operate in 41 national libraries worldwide, including in Hungary, Turkiye, China, France, Japan, the USA, Italy, Finland, and Brazil.

Earlier, the sixth volume of seven-volume academic book about history of Kazakhstan approved.