Sixth volume of seven-volume academic book about history of Kazakhstan approved

During the meeting, the manuscript of the sixth volume, dedicated to the history of Kazakhstan during the Soviet period, was reviewed.

The content of the sixth volume, updated to reflect the suggestions made by editorial board members during the previous meeting, was presented by the head of the team of authors, candidate of historical sciences Kulgazira Baltabayeva.

In total, more than 120 comments and recommendations were taken into account during the additional editing process.

Baltabayeva noted that the sixth volume consists of seven sections, 19 chapters, and 126 paragraphs overall. More than 70 scholars and researchers participated in the team of authors.

The editorial board also heard reviews from doctor of historical sciences and professor Burkitbay Ayagan; doctor of sociological sciences and director general at the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science and Religious Studies Aigul Sadvokassova; and candidate of political sciences and director of the Alternativa Center for Current Research, Andrey Chebotarev.

Editorial board members Mambet Koigeldiyev, Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov, Dikhan Kamzabekuly, Nursan Alimbay, Yerkin Abil, and Khankeldy Abzhanov also shared their views.

Following the meeting, the editorial board unanimously approved the sixth volume for further preparation for publication.

At the next meeting, the board members will review the seventh and final volume of The History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day, dedicated to the period of Independent Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the concept design for the multi-volume book about the history of Kazakhstan had been discussed in Almaty.