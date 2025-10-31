Kazakh judokas bag another 4 medals at 2025 Asian Youth Games
The judo competitions at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, have officially wrapped up, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the final match of the men’s +90 kg weight division, Adilzhan Zhaudinov was defeated by Alibek Durdiev of Uzbekistan, earning a silver medal.
In the 90kg final event, Shyngyskhan Tanirbergen faced Jurabek Yeshpulatov from Uzbekistan. The bout ended with a score of 11:0 in favor of the Uzbek athlete.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s female judo athletes finished among the top three at the event.
Azima Serik, who competes in a 63kg weight division, secured bronze after defeating Anudari Enkhtaivan from Mongolia.
Togzhan Tolebay claimed bronze after a victory over Piyathida Songchai from Thailand in the women’s 70kg
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Aisha Altay, Adilzhan Nurbek, Fatima Supygaliyeva, and Yerken Bekali triumphed at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, winning gold medals.