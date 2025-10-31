Kazakh judokas bag another 4 medals at 2025 Asian Youth Games

In the final match of the men’s +90 kg weight division, Adilzhan Zhaudinov was defeated by Alibek Durdiev of Uzbekistan, earning a silver medal.

In the 90kg final event, Shyngyskhan Tanirbergen faced Jurabek Yeshpulatov from Uzbekistan. The bout ended with a score of 11:0 in favor of the Uzbek athlete.

Photo credit: olympic.kz

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s female judo athletes finished among the top three at the event.

Azima Serik, who competes in a 63kg weight division, secured bronze after defeating Anudari Enkhtaivan from Mongolia.

Togzhan Tolebay claimed bronze after a victory over Piyathida Songchai from Thailand in the women’s 70kg

