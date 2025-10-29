EN
    Kazakh judokas bag three golds at Asian Youth Games

    21:28, 29 October 2025

    Kazakhstan's Adilzhan Nurbek, Fatima Supygaliyeva, and Yerken Bekali triumphed at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh judokas bag three golds at Asian Youth Games
    Photo credit: NOC

    In the boys' 50kg event, Adilzhan Nurbek defeated Yusuf Zamonov of Tajikistan.

    Kazakh judokas bag three golds at Asian Youth Games
    Photo credit: NOC

    Fatima Supygaliyeva was unrivaled in the girls' 52kg weight class. She won her final bout by ippon, overcoming her opponent, Milena Borubolotova (Kyrgyzstan).

    Kazakh judokas bag three golds at Asian Youth Games
    Photo credit: NOC

    Another Kazakh judoka, Yerken Bekali, turned out to be the best in the boys' 66kg weight division. He toppled Bashir Qadiri (Afghanistan) in a highly competitive bout to secure the title.

    Earlier, Abdulla Batyrbek of Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu team won the gold medal at the Games. 

