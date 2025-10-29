Kazakh judokas bag three golds at Asian Youth Games

In the boys' 50kg event, Adilzhan Nurbek defeated Yusuf Zamonov of Tajikistan.

Photo credit: NOC

Fatima Supygaliyeva was unrivaled in the girls' 52kg weight class. She won her final bout by ippon, overcoming her opponent, Milena Borubolotova (Kyrgyzstan).

Photo credit: NOC

Another Kazakh judoka, Yerken Bekali, turned out to be the best in the boys' 66kg weight division. He toppled Bashir Qadiri (Afghanistan) in a highly competitive bout to secure the title.

Earlier, Abdulla Batyrbek of Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu team won the gold medal at the Games.