Kazakh judokas bag three golds at Asian Youth Games
21:28, 29 October 2025
Kazakhstan's Adilzhan Nurbek, Fatima Supygaliyeva, and Yerken Bekali triumphed at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
In the boys' 50kg event, Adilzhan Nurbek defeated Yusuf Zamonov of Tajikistan.
Fatima Supygaliyeva was unrivaled in the girls' 52kg weight class. She won her final bout by ippon, overcoming her opponent, Milena Borubolotova (Kyrgyzstan).
Another Kazakh judoka, Yerken Bekali, turned out to be the best in the boys' 66kg weight division. He toppled Bashir Qadiri (Afghanistan) in a highly competitive bout to secure the title.
Earlier, Abdulla Batyrbek of Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu team won the gold medal at the Games.