Kazakh judoka Aisha Altay secures gold in Bahrain

The athlete was unrivaled in the Girls' 70 kg weight class.

Photo credit: NOC

In the final match, Altay defeated Shohista Turaeva of Uzbekistan to secure the gold.

Photo credit: NOC

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Adilzhan Nurbek, Fatima Supygaliyeva, and Yerken Bekali triumphed at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.