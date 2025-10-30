Kazakh judoka Aisha Altay secures gold in Bahrain
22:59, 30 October 2025
Competing in judo, Aisha Altay of Kazakhstan claimed the gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete was unrivaled in the Girls' 70 kg weight class.
In the final match, Altay defeated Shohista Turaeva of Uzbekistan to secure the gold.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's Adilzhan Nurbek, Fatima Supygaliyeva, and Yerken Bekali triumphed at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.