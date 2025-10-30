EN
    Kazakh judoka Aisha Altay secures gold in Bahrain

    22:59, 30 October 2025

    Competing in judo, Aisha Altay of Kazakhstan claimed the gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    The athlete was unrivaled in the Girls' 70 kg weight class.

    Photo credit: NOC

    In the final match, Altay defeated Shohista Turaeva of Uzbekistan to secure the gold.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Adilzhan Nurbek, Fatima Supygaliyeva, and Yerken Bekali triumphed at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Judo Asia
