EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh judoka claims bronze at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    07:54, 10 November 2025

    Kazakh judoka Nazgul Maratova won a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh judoka claims bronze at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: NOC

    On the second day of judo competitions, Maratova earned bronze in the +78 kg division. In the bronze-medal bout, she defeated Richelle Anita of Cameroon. Before this, she overcame Siwar Dhawedi of Tunisia in the quarterfinals but lost to Hilal Öztürk of Türkiye in the semifinals.

    As previously reported, Kazakh judoka Aruna Jangeldina secured the gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games. Earlier, Kazakh judokas Sherzod Davlatov, Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov, and Samalay Yergaliyeva captured three medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Judo Saudi Arabia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All