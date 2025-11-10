Kazakh judoka claims bronze at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

On the second day of judo competitions, Maratova earned bronze in the +78 kg division. In the bronze-medal bout, she defeated Richelle Anita of Cameroon. Before this, she overcame Siwar Dhawedi of Tunisia in the quarterfinals but lost to Hilal Öztürk of Türkiye in the semifinals.

As previously reported, Kazakh judoka Aruna Jangeldina secured the gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games. Earlier, Kazakh judokas Sherzod Davlatov, Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov, and Samalay Yergaliyeva captured three medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.