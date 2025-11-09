EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Aruna Jangeldina pockets Kazakhstan’s first gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

    21:55, 9 November 2025

    Kazakh judoka Aruna Jangeldina captured the gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Aruna Jangeldina pockets Kazakhstan’s first gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: NOC

    Competing in the -78 kg division, Jangeldina showcased exceptional skill and determination, claiming victory over Georgika Moune of Cameroon in the final bout.

    Aruna Jangeldina pockets Kazakhstan’s first gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: NOC

    This victory brings Kazakhstan its first gold of the Games.

    Earlier, Kazakh judokas Sherzod Davlatov, Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov, and Samalay Yergaliyeva captured three medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Judo Saudi Arabia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All