Aruna Jangeldina pockets Kazakhstan’s first gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
21:55, 9 November 2025
Kazakh judoka Aruna Jangeldina captured the gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Competing in the -78 kg division, Jangeldina showcased exceptional skill and determination, claiming victory over Georgika Moune of Cameroon in the final bout.
This victory brings Kazakhstan its first gold of the Games.
Earlier, Kazakh judokas Sherzod Davlatov, Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov, and Samalay Yergaliyeva captured three medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.