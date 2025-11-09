Aruna Jangeldina pockets Kazakhstan’s first gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Competing in the -78 kg division, Jangeldina showcased exceptional skill and determination, claiming victory over Georgika Moune of Cameroon in the final bout.

Photo credit: NOC

This victory brings Kazakhstan its first gold of the Games.

Earlier, Kazakh judokas Sherzod Davlatov, Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov, and Samalay Yergaliyeva captured three medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.