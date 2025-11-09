Three medals for Kazakh judokas at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan's judokas Sherzod Davlatov, Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov, and Samalay Yergaliyeva captured three medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Sherzod Davlatov took silver in the -60 kg category after losing to Türkiye’s Salih Yildiz in the final, receiving three penalties.
Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov also claimed silver in the -66 kg division, finishing second to Uzbekistan’s Zamohshari Bekmurodov.
In the women’s -63 kg division, Samalay Yergaliyeva earned bronze after defeating Iran’s Samira Khakkhah in the third-place match.
As previously reported, Kazakh swimmer and national team member Adilbek Mussin has been elected member of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) Athletes' Commission.