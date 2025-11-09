Three medals for Kazakh judokas at Islamic Solidarity Games

Sherzod Davlatov took silver in the -60 kg category after losing to Türkiye’s Salih Yildiz in the final, receiving three penalties.

Photo credit: NOC

Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov also claimed silver in the -66 kg division, finishing second to Uzbekistan’s Zamohshari Bekmurodov.

In the women’s -63 kg division, Samalay Yergaliyeva earned bronze after defeating Iran’s Samira Khakkhah in the third-place match.

As previously reported, Kazakh swimmer and national team member Adilbek Mussin has been elected member of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) Athletes' Commission.