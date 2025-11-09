EN
    Three medals for Kazakh judokas at Islamic Solidarity Games

    09:40, 9 November 2025

    Kazakhstan's judokas Sherzod Davlatov, Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov, and Samalay Yergaliyeva captured three medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Sherzod Davlatov took silver in the -60 kg category after losing to Türkiye’s Salih Yildiz in the final, receiving three penalties.

    Photo credit: NOC
    Photo credit: NOC

    Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov also claimed silver in the -66 kg division, finishing second to Uzbekistan’s Zamohshari Bekmurodov.

    Photo credit: NOC

    In the women’s -63 kg division, Samalay Yergaliyeva earned bronze after defeating Iran’s Samira Khakkhah in the third-place match.

    Photo credit: NOC
    Photo credit: NOC

    As previously reported, Kazakh swimmer and national team member Adilbek Mussin has been elected member of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) Athletes' Commission. 

    Kazakhstan Sport Judo Saudi Arabia Middle East
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
