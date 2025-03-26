Kazakh gymnasts secure 9 gold medals at tournament in Greece
The Kazakhstan rhythmic gymnastics team had a successful performance at the Aphrodite Cup 2025 in Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan pocketed nine gold, five silver, and one bronze medals.
In the senior competitions, Erika Zhailauova took first place in the all-round, ribbon routine, and second place in the ball routine. Milana Parfilova was unbeatable in the hoop routine. Aiym Meirzhanova secured the second spot in the ribbon and third - in the all-round.
In team events, Kazakhstan claimed two gold and one silver medals.
The junior gymnasts also stood out in Greece. Akmaral Yerekesheva won three gold medals for her all-round, ball, and ribbon routines. She also earned two silver medals for hoop and clubs exercises.
Aiganym Rysbek finished 1st in the all-round event.
As reported earlier, Kazakh gymnasts have bagged two medals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye on March 22.