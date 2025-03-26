Kazakh gymnasts secure 9 gold medals at tournament in Greece

Team Kazakhstan pocketed nine gold, five silver, and one bronze medals.

In the senior competitions, Erika Zhailauova took first place in the all-round, ribbon routine, and second place in the ball routine. Milana Parfilova was unbeatable in the hoop routine. Aiym Meirzhanova secured the second spot in the ribbon and third - in the all-round.

In team events, Kazakhstan claimed two gold and one silver medals.

The junior gymnasts also stood out in Greece. Akmaral Yerekesheva won three gold medals for her all-round, ball, and ribbon routines. She also earned two silver medals for hoop and clubs exercises.

Aiganym Rysbek finished 1st in the all-round event.

As reported earlier, Kazakh gymnasts have bagged two medals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Türkiye on March 22.