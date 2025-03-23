РУ
Kazakh gymnasts take gold, silver at 2025 World Cup in Antalya

11:29, 23 March 2025

Kazakh gymnasts bagged two medals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 in Antalya (Türkiye) on March 22, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Nariman Kurbanov
Photo credit: @n_kkz/ Instagram

The Kazakh athletes successfully performed in the men's pommel horse exercises final.

Nariman Kurbanov climbed at the top of the podium scoring 14.634 points and Zeinolla Idrissov took silver with a score of 14.300

Ahmad Abu Al Soud of from Jordan claimed bronze medal with 14.200 points.

As reported, in August 2024,  Nariman Kurbanov won  silver medal in men's pommel horse at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. 

Arailym Temirgaliyeva
