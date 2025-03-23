Kazakh gymnasts take gold, silver at 2025 World Cup in Antalya

The Kazakh athletes successfully performed in the men's pommel horse exercises final.

Nariman Kurbanov climbed at the top of the podium scoring 14.634 points and Zeinolla Idrissov took silver with a score of 14.300

Ahmad Abu Al Soud of from Jordan claimed bronze medal with 14.200 points.

As reported, in August 2024, Nariman Kurbanov won silver medal in men's pommel horse at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.