Kazakh gymnasts propel to World Cup finals in Croatia

Zeinolla Idrisov also advanced, earning 14.700 points and finishing second in the qualifiers.

As written before, Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov, Zeinolla Idrissov, and Ilyas Azizov are in the national team lineup.

The 2026 Dobro World Cup in Osijek will take place from April 9 to 12.

Earlier, Zeinolla Idrisov, Assan Salimov, and Nariman Kurbanov won medals at the World Cup stage in Cairo, Egypt.