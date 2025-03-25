Kazakh gymnasts claim 18 medals at Aphrodite Cup in Athens

Athletes from 27 countries competed in the event, which has become a significant highlight in the international rhythmic gymnastics calendar.

The Kazakhstan team demonstrated exceptional preparation and athleticism, securing a total of 18 medals, including:

11 gold, with 3 in team events

6 silver, with 2 in team events

1 bronze

Photo credit: Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece

In honor of the tournament's 10th anniversary, the Kazakhstan team was presented with a special award for participating in every "Aphrodite Cup" edition without missing a single one. This recognition confirmed the systematic work, continuity of generations, and Kazakhstan's consistent presence on the international sports stage.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, staff from the diplomatic mission, Kazakh students, and members of the diaspora supported Kazakhstan’s athletes during the competition.

They expressed sincere words of support, wished success to the team, and highlighted the significance of such international tournaments for promoting Kazakhstan's positive image and strengthening humanitarian ties between countries.

