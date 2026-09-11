Kazakh Government to support new stadium construction in Aktobe

The 35,000-seat stadium is expected to be commissioned next September.

It will be located in the western part of Aktobe spanning over 25 hectares.

The five-story facility of more than 80,000 square meters will be built up to UEFA Category 4 standards.

It will include a football pitch, spectator stands, team infrastructure, media areas, and multipurpose spaces.

The stadium construction will proceed in three stages. 6.5 billion tenge will fund the first stage, already underway.

The stadium is expected to become one of the largest sports infrastructure projects in the region, also serving as a training hub for young athletes.

The current Central Stadium of Aktobe, built in 1975, seats about 13,000 spectators. Demand for FC Aktobe matches often exceeds capacity threefold, with up to 160,000 requests for European competition games and 50–55,000 for domestic league matches.

The new arena will allow Aktobe to host international-level matches and large-scale cultural and public events.

Noteworthy, another stadium in Kazakhstan awarded UEFA Category 4 status.