Another stadium in Kazakhstan awarded UEFA Category 4 status

The new Kaisar Arena stadium, built in Kyzylorda in 2025 and seating 11,000 spectators, has completed UEFA’s extensive licensing process. Since its opening, the venue has undergone a series of inspections, including on-site assessments by UEFA experts.

On July 23, 2026, Kaisar Arena was officially awarded UEFA Category 4 status.

The certification marks a major milestone for football both in the region and the country. Kaisar Arena is now recognized as a modern sports venue that meets highest international standards and is eligible to host top-level European club competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League.

Until now, only two stadiums in Kazakhstan held UEFA Category IV status: the Central Stadium in Almaty and the Astana Arena.

Earlier, it was reported that two modernized railway stations had officially reopened in the Kyzylorda region under the nationwide railway station modernization program.