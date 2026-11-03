Kazakh Government approves draft 96-measure action plan to enact President’s address

Earlier at a government meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin outlined the key priorities of the plan, which includes 96 measures across 12 areas of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development.

It provides for a comprehensive set of measures to implement the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction “People’s Construction,” develop transport and energy infrastructure, modernize housing and utilities, support industry and agriculture, and introduce digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies.

Following the meeting, members of the Government endorsed the draft plan.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the Government’s main task is to ensure the effective and timely implementation of the President’s directives.

The Government should focus on ensuring macroeconomic stability, developing industry and agriculture, modernizing transport and energy infrastructure, improving the effectiveness of social support and enhancing public administration, stated Bektenov.

Regional authorities were instructed to ensure the proper execution of regional infrastructure projects, the construction of social facilities and the rational use of water resources.

It is necessary to ensure the timely development of draft laws and their subsequent consideration by the Qurultay. Funding arrangements for each item of the plan must also be fully elaborated, stressed the prime minister.

The Ministry of National Economy, jointly with the Government Office, has been tasked with submitting a draft presidential decree concerning the approval of the plan to the Presidential Administration.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan targets the launch of a critical metal reserves management system by the end-2026.