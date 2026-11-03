Kazakhstan targets launch of critical metal reserves management system by end-2026

Presenting a draft nationwide action plan for implementing the President’s state-of-the-nation address, Zhumangarin said: “By the end of this year, a national system for managing critical metal reserves will be established as part of efforts to develop the mining sector and advance industrial and technological development.”

He added that Kazakhstan plans to introduce mechanisms for accelerating the country’s industrial and technological development in 2027.

The government also intends to ensure greater transparency of geological data by ensuring the Unified Subsoil Use Platform contains comprehensive information.

Meanwhile, approaches to geological exploration are set to change, with greater emphasis on the use of advanced technologies and the development of digital geological maps.

In his October 28 address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to develop a new system for managing the country’s critical metal reserves.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan unveiled a draft nationwide plan to implement the President’s address.