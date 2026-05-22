Kazakh Government allocates 8 bln tenge for theater construction in Aktobe

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding resolution.

Funding will allow to complete the construction of the theater by the year-end.

The new building, located in the Altyn Orda district, will seat 700 people. It will include large and small halls, modern rehearsal spaces, and stage areas meeting contemporary standards.

Its surrounding infrastructure will feature leisure centers, a park, and a stadium for public recreation.

To note, the Akhtanov Theater has been central to Aktobe’s cultural life for over 80 years.

The new facility responds to the doubling of the city and region’s population, increasing demand for cultural infrastructure and creative spaces.

The project aims to improve the quality of theatrical services, provide modern working conditions for creative teams, and support the development of Kazakhstan’s theater arts.

In 2025, Kazakhstan built 61 cultural facilities and renovated more than 250 institutions.

Aktobe region allocated 2.8 billion tenge from its local budget for the theater’s construction.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan celebrated World Theatre Day with more than 70 theatres operating across the country, including 57 state theatres.