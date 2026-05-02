Kazakh goalkeeper earns spot in Champions League clean sheet ranking

Temirlan Anarbekov placed 36th on the list. The 22-year-old kept a clean sheet in one out of six group-stage matches, giving him a rate of 16.7%. He shares that percentage with Lucas Chevalier of Paris Saint-Germain and Jindřich Staněk of Slavia Prague.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at €400,000. Across his six Champions League group matches for FC Kairat, he conceded 13 goals. Despite this, he made history by becoming the first Kazakh player to receive the UEFA Player of the Match award.

FC Kairat qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time in the club's history this season. The team from Almaty lost seven of their eight matches, drew once, and finished at the bottom of the table in 36th place.

As Qazinform previously reported, Temirlan Anarbekov ranked among the top 3 goalkeepers in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.